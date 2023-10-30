Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rain

Batten down the hatches as Storm Ciarán is set to pass close to the south coast of the country this week - bringing bouts of heavy rain and potential flooding with a weather advisory in place.

Throughout Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times, with Met Éireann warning flooding was likely, especially in Leinster and Munster. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather updated his followers on the storm, warning that the latest data showed the centre of the storm passing south, with rainfall being a big concern.

“However the big concern for Ireland is rainfall and that depends on track but heaviest rain in South.”Some weather warnings have been issued in anticipation of the storm, with the UK Met Office issuing an amber rain alert for Antrim, Armagh, and Down valid from 9pm Monday until 9am Tuesday. headtopics.com

Issuing the warning the Met Office said: “Another period of heavy rain is likely to bring some flooding and transport disruption across Northern Ireland.” Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning, which will come into effect for Kerry at 12pm Tuesday and will remain for 24 hours. The national forecaster warned of rain with heavy falls at times as well as localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.

Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán named by Met Office as weather experts monitor impact on IrelandForecasters have been keeping a close eye on the powerful jet stream Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran set to pass over Ireland as Met Eireann warn the publicMet Eireann have issued an advisory for Storm Ciaran ahead of its arrival in the country on Wednesday - they predict strong winds and heavy rainfall that could result in further flooding Read more ⮕

Unsettled week ahead as Storm Ciarán expected to bring flooding and heavy rainHeavy rain and flooding are forecast later this week with Storm Ciarán expected to track close to Ireland Read more ⮕

Tyrone curse strikes again as Trillick down holders Errigal CiaranExtra-time brings a powerful performance from Trillick to take the title. Read more ⮕

Tyrone SFC final: Trillick win thriller as Errigal Ciaran dethronedIt’s now 18 years since a defending champion has retained the O’Neill Cup Read more ⮕