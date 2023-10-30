Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rain

Batten down the hatches as Storm Ciarán is set to pass close to the south coast of the country this week - bringing bouts of heavy rain and potential flooding with a weather advisory in place.
Throughout Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times, with Met Éireann warning flooding was likely, especially in Leinster and Munster. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather updated his followers on the storm, warning that the latest data showed the centre of the storm passing south, with rainfall being a big concern.
“However the big concern for Ireland is rainfall and that depends on track but heaviest rain in South.”Some weather warnings have been issued in anticipation of the storm, with the UK Met Office issuing an amber rain alert for Antrim, Armagh, and Down valid from 9pm Monday until 9am Tuesday. headtopics.com
Issuing the warning the Met Office said: “Another period of heavy rain is likely to bring some flooding and transport disruption across Northern Ireland.” Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning, which will come into effect for Kerry at 12pm Tuesday and will remain for 24 hours. The national forecaster warned of rain with heavy falls at times as well as localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.