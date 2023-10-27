Ireland star happy to let FAI pick new manager as players focus on performance

Denise O'Sullivan says Ireland's players are focused on doing their job on the pitch - and are happy to leave the job of picking a new manager to the FAI.

But Gleeson remains adamant that her future will be orchestrating the women's game in this country rather than as Ireland boss - despite comfortably winning two on the spin in the UEFA Women's Nations League, and with another victory expected against Albania at Tallaght Stadium this evening.“If I had ambitions to manage any team, this is the team I’d want to manage," said the ex-Glasgow City supremo.

"Everybody has been able to commit to their role with complete autonomy and that interdisciplinary approach is very positive, I’m sure the players feel that as well. What you’re seeing on the pitch is a result of that real openness. headtopics.com

The talented Cork playmaker scored her 19th goal for Ireland in last month's victory away to Hungary.Asked if she would like the backroom staff to stay, the North Carolina star replied: "That’s out of the players’ control obviously but I can only speak on now and what I’m seeing in camp and from the staff in place is absolutely fantastic."I haven’t spoken about it at all with the FAI. Our job right now is on Albania and to go out and perform, and that’s our only focus.

"My job is to be creative and get on the scoresheet. Luckily I was able to do that against Hungary. For me, I always want to challenge myself, I always want to score more goals so I’ll be going out there looking to score more goals again." headtopics.com

"You can see the potential that’s there," she said. "You can see the younger players who like to go one v one – Abbie (Larkin), Izzy (Atkinson), who want to dribble, who want to get early crosses in the box.

