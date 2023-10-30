Ireland’s very first specialist centre for menopause is set to open later this year

Following a recommendation from the Women’s Health Taskforce, established by the Department of Health in 2019 to improve the standard of women’s healthcare, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has

The new centre, which is set to be established as soon as this year, will be located at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, but Donnelly has stated that he expects other such clinics will soon be established around the country.

“One area that has received considerable attention this year, quite rightly, is menopause, and the lack of any specialist centres for menopause,” Donnelly stated at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan last week.“I’m delighted today to be able to announce that we are establishing the first specialised menopause clinic in the public health system.” headtopics.com

“The clinic is going to be multidisciplinary. It’s going to have GPs, who are specialising in this area, and clinical nurse and midwife specialists, which is really, really important. It’s one of many priorities Fianna Fáil has and the Government has for women’s health care.”

Donnelly also said he would seek funding through the budget for the project, to give the issue “attention that it rightly deserves”.“They’ve been engaged in a radical listening exercise and the results coming in from that are very, very interesting and are really informing our women’s health plans as we go on. We’re also funding the development for the delivery of training of long-acting reversible contraception, for 45 GP trainees and 50 postgraduate GPs per year. headtopics.com

“We’ve already funded a lot of other initiatives. We are expanding nine gynaecology clinics. We are establishing this year two fertility clinics at hubs in Nenagh and in Galway,” Donnelly said.I'm A CelebIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension

Ireland just got its first La Mer Spa and it sounds amazingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin-Based Woman shatters barriers as Ireland's first deaf barristerSofiya Kalinova makes history as the first deaf barrister in Ireland called to the Bar by Chief Justice Donal O'Donnell, championing Irish sign language in legal practice Read more ⮕

Ireland’s first ever CAT fair is touching down in Dublin very soonThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

First person to get the Covid vaccine in Ireland has diedThe first woman to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland has sadly died at the age of 81. Read more ⮕

Ireland weather: Status Yellow warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Hat-trick, two assists, torn tricep - Katie McCabe's 'complete performance'Ireland’s Ballon d’Or nominee was outstanding against Albania. Read more ⮕