Ireland's newest WWE Champion Lyra Valkyria opens up on crazy week

The Irish takeover of WWE continued last week as Dubliner Lyra Valkyria became the latest wrestler from the Emerald Isle to become a World Wrestling Champion.

Pinning Lynch to capture the title, Valkyria joined an exclusive list of Irish champions that include Finn Balor and Sheamus and is now well on her way to becoming one of the biggest names in the industry.

Growing up as a massive WWE fan, Cusack was inspired by Becky Lynch's arrival onto the scene and led her to Fight Factory Pro Wrestling down in Bray. "I saw a girl Irish dancing on this huge platform here and was thinking where did she start this and that was what set the wheels in motion and made me look up where I could do this and led me to Bray where it started. headtopics.com

Cusack juggled a part-time job in CEX as well as a degree in Irish and Journalism in DCU as she trained towards her WWE dream. "It’s like an out-of-body experience because all the times I imagined that and then when it happened it’s just sheer shock so I’m still processing.

