Ireland’s game against Albania suspended for one hour due to torrential rain

The game was 0-0 when the decision was made, the closing stages of the second half taking place in farcical conditions where the ball would not carry more than a few metres along the ground due to the rain.

Ireland had dominated the game before that, with 12 shots to one and 69 per cent possession against the Albanians. The match is taking place in Stadiumi ‘Loro Borici’ in Shkodër, Albania. Ireland are top of their group in the Nations League League B Group 1, having won three games and drawn one out of four so far. TheyIf Ireland win the game and Hungary fail to beat Northern Ireland in Belfast, promotion to the Nations League ‘A’ will be secured for 2024 with two matches to spare.

Promotion would mean world champions Spain, European champions England or other heavyweights like Germany, the Netherlands and France are the potential opposition at the Aviva between next April and July.

The Nations League top tier also offers a direct route to the 2025 Euros in Switzerland as finishing first or second in a four-team group would deliver qualification to consecutive major tournaments.

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: What time and TV channel is Albania vs Ireland in the Women's Nations League.Ireland will be hoping for a repeat result of last time.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland bid to secure Nations League promotion in AlbaniaPromotion to Nations League 'A' would mean the welcome prospect for the FAI of the Republic of Ireland women's squad facing top-level opposition at Lansdowne Road next year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Albania v Ireland in Women's Nations League LIVE coverage, team news, TV and streaming informationEileen Glesson's girls are looking to make it four wins from four in the Nations League.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations LeagueCan Ireland make it four wins from four in the Nations League? Join us for minute-by-minute updates.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Sinead Farrelly on Vera Pauw exit and being at the centre of the Pauw-McCabe rowSinead Farrelly is expected to win her seventh senior Ireland cap in Tuesday's Nations League clash with Albania.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditionsIt was 0-0 at the break in Shkodër.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕