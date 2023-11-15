Ireland's first medical cannabis clinic opens

Ireland's first medical cannabis clinic, Medicann, has opened its doors in the country, covering "all conditions treatable with medicinal cannabis" to "improve the quality of life for patients". In 2021, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced that medical consultants could register themselves and their patients to the Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP), calling the landmark move a "significant step forward" in the ongoing delivery of medical cannabis.
According to research, cannabis-based products can be used to treat several conditions including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and many forms of cancer, as it has been shown to reduce chronic pain, nausea and vomiting and loosen stiff muscles. READ MORE: Activist group Crainn call for 'radical reform' of drug policy amid multiple reports of 'contaminated supply' Medicann CEO Gary Whipp, whose background is primarily in tech, has been studying cannabis for five years and is a qualified cannabis consultan
