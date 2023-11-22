Ireland's First Gangland Murder Victim Targeted for Power Grab, Gardai Believe

Ireland's first gangland murder victim of the year was targeted for death because associates believed he was planning to take control of their mob, gardai now believe. And, as detectives continue their probe into Saturday’s gun killing of Brandon Ledwidge, 23, sources have also revealed that officers believe he had been in a fist fight with a key associate of the prime suspect shortly before he was gunned down.
“He had a fight with a lad the day before he was killed,” a source confirmed last night. READ MORE:Gardai probe if man was 'shot dead by his own gang' as victim's pending court date revealed “The fella he had the fight with would be very close to (the suspect), so that is being looked at. But the belief at this stage is that the stronger motive was that the gang he worked with believed he was planning a power gra
