Ireland's Farmers Struggle with Waterlogged Fields

Ireland 's grain, vegetable and fruit farmers are struggling to grow much needed crops for food and drinks like beer and whiskey because their fields are waterlogged by constant rain.

He added: “It has been raining since June of last year, maybe non stop. It has led to a very poor harvest of 2023.” “In this area there’s an awful lot of malt and barley grown for whiskey and beer. That should be finished by now and there is less than 4 per cent of the crop sown.” He says the cost of fuel, seeds, chemicals and feed are all “historically high”, making it hard to make ends meet.

We asked grain and dairy farmer, Mr McAvoy, if there is anything else he could turn his land to if Ireland continues to be drenched.“Normally you would get a wet autumn and you’d get spring in late February, early March, things realign. But when you can’t get in in the autumn and you can’t get in in the spring, it’s really difficult to know where you can go.

The video, which was shared in Whatsapp groups before being posted publicly, shows tanks on one farm overflowing into the yard, before running down a country lane.

