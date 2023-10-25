Ireland's Evan Ferguson fit to play against Netherlands, Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out

Evan Ferguson has been passed fit to play for Ireland in tomorrow’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, but Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out through injury. Ferguson missed Brighton’s Premier League game with Sheffield United last Sunday, but he reported for international duty and is fit to start tomorrow night. Ogbene, however, won’t feature because of ankle and hamstring problems.

Jamie McGrath has also been passed fit, while Will Smallbone and Festy Ebosele were ruled out yesterday. With two wins and five defeats from the seven games so far, Ireland’s qualification hopes are already dead; the fact that there will be no backdoor via the Nations League playoffs was confirmed last night. Ireland do not have the luxury of an opponent with nothing on the line, as victory tomorrow night for the Dutch will seal their spot at next year’s Euros. Stephen Kenny is motivating his players by aiming for a rare away qualifier win against an elite nation

