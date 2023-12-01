Ireland's EIRSAT-1 satellite launched into space

In what represents a major milestone for Ireland's emerging space industry, academics, students and engineers from University College Dublin witnessed their EIRSAT-1 satellite being launched into space this evening following more than six years of research, design and building. Among those who were excitedly watching the culmination of the 'Fly Your Satellite!' project as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenbeg Air Force Base in California, was PHD physics student Laura Cotter.

Holding a 3D to-scale model of the satellite, she explained the three different experiments she hopes it will be able to deliver information on. The primary one is the GMOD detector, which is designed to detect gamma ray bursts. "That's what I study in my field of research. Gamma ray bursts are these huge massive explosions that happen very far away in space, when a star dies and they eject matter and particles into space in the form of jets and they move at really, really high speed





