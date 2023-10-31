Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditions

Referee Araksya Saribekya made the decision at half time, with the scoreline 0-0 at Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkodër. Reporting from the stadium, RTÉ’s Dave Kelly said there will be no play for at least another hour, and should conditions still not improve, the second half will resume tomorrow.

“The referee has decided to suspend play for 60 minutes due to the weather conditions,” the FAI wrote on Twitter.Advertisement A thunderstorm during the opening period quickly resulted in an unplayable pitch, with visible puddles forming amidst the torrential rain and the ball sticking to the surface.

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 31, 2023 Ireland were targeting their fourth win from four in Group B1 of the Uefa Women’s Nations League, having defeated Albania 5-1 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

A win tonight, coupled with a draw between Northern Ireland and Hungary in Belfast, would have secured promotion to League B for Eileen Gleeson’s side.

