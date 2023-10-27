Ireland's centurion savours a 'special' night

Paul Fennessy reports from Tallaght Stadium DIANE CALDWELL savoured a “special” night as she made her 100th appearance in Ireland’s 5-1 win over Albania.

“That’s the way I approached it — I did my prep like I always do and focused on what we have to do as a team,” she told reporters afterwards. It could have been an even more memorable occasion for Caldwell, as she went close to scoring with a couple of audacious long-distance efforts.

While it was a relatively comfortable night down the other end, the Zurich defender did make one important intervention in the second half to ensure Ireland were able to see out a comfortable win. At 35, Caldwell is closer to the end of her career than the start but says the last two camps post-World Cup have had the feel of a new if shorter era. headtopics.com

Read more:

The42_ie »

Katie McCabe hat-trick and Kyra Carusa brace see Ireland cruise past AlbaniaDiane Caldwell won her 100th cap in the 5-1 win at Tallaght Stadium. Read more ⮕

'Come out, supporters. We promise to give you a good performance'Eileen Gleeson and Denise O’Sullivan on tomorrow’s ‘sold-out’ clash against Albania, Ballon d’Or nominee Katie McCabe and centurion-in-waiting Diane Caldwell. Read more ⮕

Diane Kruger Oozes Style at Paris Fashion WeekThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Carrie, Clean Break & Captain Jack Sparrow: The Best of The Weekend’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Captain America – The Winter Soldier, Keep Playing To Your Strengths Marvel!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

There’s a new millionaire in Ireland after last night’s Lotto drawTime to check those Lotto tickets. Read more ⮕