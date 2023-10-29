Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the Year

Ireland won all but one game in 2023, winning the Six Nations and the Grand Slam and beating Rugby World Cup champions South Africa in the Pool Stage, unfortunately the one loss was arguably the most meaningful, 28-24 for the World Cup quarter-finals.Ardie Savea has been named as the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year, beating nominees that included Ireland’s
Aki is one of five Irish players who have been named in World Rugby's Dream Team for 2023 – Dan Sheehan, Tahdg Furlong, Aki, Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose. Surprisingly, only one player from World Cup winners South Africa makes the team – lock Eben Etzebeth.
Duhan van der Merwe’s solo finish against England is named the try of the year. Mark Tele’a was named breakthrough player of the year.Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Will Jordan; Richie Mo’unga, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Eben Etzebeth, Scott Barrett; Charles Ollivon, Ardie Savea, Caelan Doris. headtopics.com
