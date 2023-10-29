Ireland's 10 weirdest laws and myths - including some you've probably broken

From Leprechaun dinner guests to sheep grazing on St Stephens' Green, lawmakers in Ireland have apparently considered every possible eventuality down the years.

2. It is illegal to smoke tobacco on Grafton Street One of the most popular and widely believed bizarre "laws" in the country, is that it is illegal to smoke any form of tobacco on Grafton Street. 3. Leprechauns are a protected species This one is actually somewhat true, as a European Union Habitats Directive announced that the Slieve Foy Mountain is a Designated Area of Protection for Flora, Fauna, Wild Animals and Little People.

4. You must give a leprechaun a share of your dinner This "law" supposedly dictates that if a leprechaun arrives at your door, you are legally obliged to give them a share of your dinner. However, there is no evidence that this law actually exists.5. Trinity College students can demand a glass of wine during an exam This is another of the most widely believed rules, but unfortunately there is very little evidence to support it, and many claim it is an outright myth. headtopics.com

7. Freedom of Dublin allows you to graze sheep in the city Surprisingly, this is true. Anyone bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Dublin is allowed to pasture sheep on common grounds within the city.

However, the ancient duties also dictate that every freeman or freewoman must be ready to defend the city from attack, and can be called on to join a city militia at short notice.

