Ireland overcome awful conditions to battle past Albania

But the ferocity of the deluge meant that it wasn’t long before puddles formed on the playing surface. However, Saribekyan stubbornly persisted until the break, blowing up a couple of seconds before the clock hit 45 minutes.

Several minutes after the second-half was due to begin, news emerged that the match officials would wait an hour before deciding whether to continue or abandon. But between the conditions and the hosts clearly having done their homework, it was anything but easy for the Girls in Green, despite their complete dominance of possession.

McCabe and Farrelly looked to be forging a strong understanding on the left flank, with Albania’s compact defence allowing for some expressive play in wide areas.When Abbie Larkin pulled a fine Louise Quinn crossfield ball out of the sky on nine minutes, her cross found the head of Peamount United striker Erin McLaughlin.

But they were frustrated once again in the 17th minute when McCabe’s corner met the head of Caitlin Hayes, who nodded the ball across goal towards O’Sullivan. With puddles forming on the pitch, conditions grew increasingly difficult and players struggled with their footing and with their ability to either dribble or pass the ball.

