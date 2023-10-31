Ireland must ‘end the failed War on Drugs’ – Richard Branson

“Move resources from the justice system to the health system – drug use should be a public health issue; it shouldn’t be a criminal justice issue. “You should decriminalise personal possession and use for all drugs; this will save enormous public resources.

“At the same time, invest in harm-reduction and public health services for those who are struggling and create regulated markets for currently illicit drugs.”Mr Branson currently serves as a Commissioner with the Global Commission on Drug Use and feels society would best be served if drugs were legalised and regulated.

“Let’s take cannabis as an example, there has not been an explosion of people suddenly using cannabis because people can actually not get cannabis from a legal source rather than an illegal source,” he said.

"If someone goes to a concert in Ireland, many of the people at that concert would be taking ecstasy… Ecstasy laced with embalming fluid or some of the horrible things that ecstasy gets laced with, is very dangerous and can kill people.Certain jurisdictions, such as Canada, the Netherlands and certain US States have legalised some drugs and Mr Branson said their economies have benefited from doing so.

“It is so much better that the State can monitor the particular drugs the people take checks the drugs, monitors it, makes sure that the money goes back into education and health - as it’s now doing in America with cannabis," he said.

"Rather than going to the underworld which misuses it and the amount of money a country can save in that way… will be enormous."

