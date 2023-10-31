Ireland is becoming 'a wetter and warmer place'

Anton Savage was joined by Brandon Creagh Meteorologist with Met Eireann, John Sweeney, Climatologist and Professor Emeritus at Maynooth University and Siobhan McGuigan, Owner of the Carlingford Arms Pub and Restaurant in Louth…‘When people start reaching a certain age, there would be something compiled': Writing an obituary for people who haven’t died yet
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Floods hit NI amid rain warning ahead of Storm CiaránFlooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Rain warnings issued ahead of Storm CiaránRain warnings have been issued for parts of Ulster and Munster ahead of Storm Ciarán.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕