Ireland internationals Bealham and Aki return for Connacht's Challenge Cup game

Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham and Bundee Aki are back for Connacht's Challenge Cup Round of 16 game against Pau on Sunday. Connacht are now pinning their hopes of a European win to get them back on track and advance to the quarter-finals. Aki and Bealham’s return could not come at a better time and head coach Pete Wilkins says they will play a key part in the week’s preparation, on and off the field.

“Both are massive personalities in terms of the energy they give to the group and how popular they are.,” said Wilkins. “They bring rugby intellect and experience of big games and it’s great for us to have them on board. They will play a key part, not just on the weekend, but on our whole preparation leading up to i

