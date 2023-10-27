Ireland hockey star on brain tumour nightmare that ended Olympic dream

"In June 2019 I made my 100th cap for Ireland, and within a couple of months I was lying in a hospital bed and needed a wheelchair to move."The Waringstown man was just 26 when an MRI scan in Germany discovered a tumour the size of three golf balls in his mid-brain. The date was Friday, September 13, 2019.

He would go on to have five surgeries in the space of six weeks in Germany before being flown home to Belfast to continue his treatment and recovery. During the moments of rehabilitation he can remember, his desire to return to elite level sport still burned brightly.Despite having to reluctantly abandon dreams of playing at the Olympics with Ireland, Matthew did harbour ambitions to play hockey again, and in 2021 he made his comeback for Banbridge Fifths in their final game of the season.

"I then went on a tour to France with the Irish squad and the symptoms stopped, so I told my Mum to cancel the appointment. The rest of that summer I suffered a loss of form on the hockey pitch. "I was told I was a day away from having a brain haemorrhage if I didn't have surgery, because of where the tumour was located. If I did have that haemorrhage I wouldn't be standing here today. headtopics.com

"The surgery as so long, that by the time it was over the visiting hours had finished. So my parents didn't sleep the Friday or Saturday nights, as they couldn't see me until Sunday.""They had just flown back home from their holidays on the Thursday, September 12. And to get that news, I can't really imagine what they went through.

"I was told one surgery and I would be allowed to go to hospital in Belfast. That turned into five surgeries in six weeks and the tumour came back from the histology report with three per cent cancer.

