Ireland has potential to be a global leader in developing sustainable aviation fuel

A new study estimates that by 2050, Ireland has the potential to develop an SAF industry generating revenues of €2.5bn and providing up to 1,000 high-skilled jobsEarlier this year, Emirates operated a demonstration flight from Dubai on a Boeing 777-300ER, powered by 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Ireland has an opportunity to become a world leader in the production of SAF.

SAF is the single largest factor in aviation’s path to Fly Net Zero by 2050, and European legislation requires the proportion of SAF used by airlines to increase to 70 per cent of all jet fuel supplied in EU airports by 2050.

The opportunity lies not just in decarbonising the environmental footprint of aviation traffic in and out of Ireland, but also in the potential jobs and economic contribution the development of SAF production could bring. headtopics.com

This feasibility study into the potential production of SAF in Ireland was produced by SkyNRG and SFS Ireland, in a partnership supported by aircraft leasing companies Avolon and Orix Aviation, and manufacturer Boeing.

The biggest opportunity lies in Power to Liquid (PtL) production of eSAF, a synthetic fuel produced by combining green hydrogen (extracted through electrolysis from water using renewable energy) with CO2. The science underpinning this technique is proven, but the ability to produce eSAF at scale is far from straight forward. headtopics.com

This is an industry where technological innovation is necessarily slow due to the high levels of regulation, certification, and safety standards Mechanisms to incentivise investment will be required, with tax credits and capital allowances – perhaps following similar models such as the Employment Investment Incentive and Start-up Capital Incentive schemes – helping to make business cases viable.

We also need to see SAF included in climate action plans and referenced in relevant government legislation. There is no doubt that the Government is supportive of mechanisms to help decarbonise the transport sector, but there needs to be more focus on SAF as a key element of the solution for the aviation industry, upon which our island nation is so reliant to maintain vital global connectivity. headtopics.com

