Ireland fans accuse South Africa of stealing their song at Rugby World Cup

And the Springboks put their own twist on the song following their final win over New Zealand on Saturday night.South Africa's players could be seen singing the popular hit and replacing the word Zombie with Rassie in a tribute to their Director of Rugby and former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus.

One fan stated: "I’m so riled by the Springboks blatantly nicking our song. It’s actually upsetting me."Another comment read: "You hijacked our Tune but I see the funny side." Responding to the video, a South African fan said: "I feel like I need to apologise to the Irish for this but I think they understand."

South Africa’s victory over New Zealand was forged in their national psyche, according to some of the stars of their successful title defence.“When you think we are down that’s when we come out and shock you and show you that we can achieve anything. headtopics.com

“I don’t know how to describe this feeling – it is a feeling that is out of this world. If we stay united we can achieve anything. That’s what it means to me.”

