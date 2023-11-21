Ireland ends 2023 season with a draw against New Zealand

Ireland brought their 2023 season to an end with a 1-1 draw at home to New Zealand on Tuesday evening. Adam Idah gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half after pouncing on a defensive mistake, before Mark Garbett curled home an equaliser on the hour mark. It could have gotten worse for Ireland late on when Mark Travers was called into action to deny Max Mata winning the game for the All Whites.
On a night where all eyes were on James McClean, including pre-match when he was honoured by supporters, Ireland struggled to get going once referee Urs Schnyder got the game under way. The Boys in Green, who were wearing black on the evening, didn't create much but were probably deserving of their goal when it came in the 28th minute. Mark Sykes put the squeeze on Nando Pijnaker on halfway, who coughed up possession to Idah. The Norwich striker coolly slotted past Max Crocombe for his third International goal of 202
