Ireland ends 2023 season with a draw against New Zealand

Ireland brought their 2023 season to an end with a 1-1 draw at home to New Zealand on Tuesday evening. Adam Idah gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half after pouncing on a defensive mistake, before Mark Garbett curled home an equaliser on the hour mark. It could have gotten worse for Ireland late on when Mark Travers was called into action to deny Max Mata winning the game for the All Whites.

On a night where all eyes were on James McClean, including pre-match when he was honoured by supporters, Ireland struggled to get going once referee Urs Schnyder got the game under way. The Boys in Green, who were wearing black on the evening, didn't create much but were probably deserving of their goal when it came in the 28th minute. Mark Sykes put the squeeze on Nando Pijnaker on halfway, who coughed up possession to Idah. The Norwich striker coolly slotted past Max Crocombe for his third International goal of 202





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Zealand World Cup winner says they were more nervous for Ireland than final2011 and 2015 World Cup winner Colin Slade believes New Zealand fans are far more relaxed heading into Saturday's final than they were before their last-eight clash with Ireland a fortnight ago

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

COYGIG: Fantastic Highlights From Ireland’s Victory Over New ZealandThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Parrott, Kelleher and McClean return to Ireland squad for Netherlands and New ZealandSammie Szmodicz, Andrew Moran and Seamus Coleman miss 24-man cut.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Republic of Ireland 1 New Zealand 1: Stephen Kenny's era ends with another drawStephen Kenny's era as the Republic of Ireland manager ends with a 1-1 draw against New Zealand, leaving the Irish public disappointed with the results.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Here is a list of every Bank Holiday in Ireland in 2023Here is a full list of Bank Holiday dates in Ireland for 2023, with 10 Bank Holiday dates in total across the year for workers in the country.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Netflix adds one of Ireland's biggest 2023 moviesNetflix adds one of Ireland's biggest 2023 movies

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »