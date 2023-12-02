Ireland defeats Hungary 1-0 in scrappy game

THE 65TH-MINUTE GOAL at a freezing Tallaght Stadium perfectly summed up the entire game: scrappy. It was Hungary captain Henrietta Csiszár who broke the deadlock, but it was into her own net. The electric Heather Payne sent a delivery in from the right, but like so many times before, it looked like nothing would come off it. It just was not happening. Until goalkeeper Réka Szocs spilled the ball, and Csiszár hammered her clearance wrongly home.

The crowd erupted — the attendance was just 6,752, despite the FAI saying all tickets were again sold — but Ireland’s celebrations were relatively subdued. Relief was the overriding feelin





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Ireland, Meta Ireland and TikTok win EU caseThe EU Court of Justice has ruled that Google, Meta and TikTok, which all have their European headquarters in Ireland, cannot have additional obligations imposed on them by other member states.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Shamrock Rovers celebrate with trophy after overcoming SligoA record crowd of 8,021 spectators watched the Hoops at Tallaght tonight.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Firefighters rescue six people from apartment building blaze in TallaghtDublin Fire Brigade were rushed to the blaze on Friday evening

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Heroin and cocaine worth over €130,000 seized following Tallaght house raidDrug paraphernalia was also seized during the search

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Hungary museum head fired for not enforcing LGBTQ lawThe head of the Hungarian National Museum has been sacked for 'failing' to enforce a government order barring minors from an exhibition under a controversial law targeting LGBTQ content.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hungary museum head fired for not enforcing LGBTQ lawThe head of the Hungarian National Museum has been sacked for 'failing' to enforce a government order barring minors from an exhibition under a controversial law targeting LGBTQ content.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »