Ireland debates economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel

The Dáil has been debating a motion calling for a range of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel, including expelling the Israeli ambassador in Ireland, ahead of a vote tonight. The Social Democrats has demanded that the diplomatic credentials of Israel's ambassador Dana Erlich be revoked.

The motion also called for Ireland to use its influence in Brussels to seek a suspension of the EU-Israel trade deal, invoking a human rights clause in the agreement, and suspend Israel from participation in the Horizon Europe research funding initiative. The party said Ireland should also refer Israel to the International Criminal Court. However, Minister of State James Browne warned that Ireland would be pushed to the margins of international opinion if it expelled Israel's ambassador in Dublin. Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said that"the Irish people are repulsed" at the killings in Gaza and warned that"an impending genocide" demands action, not word

