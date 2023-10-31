Ireland clinch Nations League promotion as O'Sullivan's late winner settles bizarre game of two halves

There was a collective sigh of relief as O’Sullivan turned in her 20th international goal on her 109th cap, one she and her team-mates will likely never forget. We expected tricks, treats and bangers in Shkodër after the 5-1 reverse hammering on Friday, but this was very nearly fright night against a team ranked 72nd in the world, 48 places below their visitors.Ireland had to repeatedly knock on the door before the treat finally came.

They stuck with a 3-5-2 formation, McLaughlin joining Kyra Carusa up front and Katie McCabe and Abbie Larkin the wide players. Cue the thunderstorm. As the rain poured and the thunder roared, Ireland tried to force the issue with overcomplicated intricate passing up front rather than using their width. Their frustration grew with the puddles on the increasingly unplayable pitch, the ball literally sticking to the surface.

It restarted well over an hour later, the pitch almost unrecognisable and the ball moving around more smoothly again. Gleeson sprung Heather Payne and Jamie Finn from the bench for McLaughlin and Farrelly; the lively Abbie Larkin switching to the left to facilitate Payne, and McCabe moving more centrally.

Ireland kept the pressure on, but to no great avail with Quinn and Tyler Toland’s shots straying wide and Viona Rexhepi comfortably claiming tame efforts from Carusa and McCabe. They began to turn the screw but time and time again, Rexhepi kept the visitors out. The pick of the bunch was when she bravely intercepted Carusa after a McCabe free, the captain disappointingly sending a header over just beforehand after a superb cross from substitute Izzy Atkinson.

