Ireland Braces for Two Storms in a Row

Ireland could be hit with two storms in a row this weekend as strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the country. Storm Olivia has caused havoc in Portugal in recent days, with the remnants set to pass through Ireland on Friday. On Saturday, heavy rain and windy conditions will continue in a weather system that will be named Storm Kathleen if it escalates to such a level.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather said Kathleen is "nasty looking" and could "pack a punch" when it arrives this weekend. Meanwhile, weather warnings have been issued in Scotland as Storm Olivia is set to bring high speed winds and even snow there tomorrow. Met Eireann has yet to name Storm Kathleen or issue weather warnings, but have warned of unsettled conditions with "spells of rain and strong winds" over the coming days

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Eireann issues update as Storm Kathleen set to hit Ireland this weekendThis change in weather over Friday and Saturday could result in slightly above average temperatures for the country at this time of year, but it is not all good news

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Storm Kathleen live tracker as Met Eireann issues major weather updateThe storm will be referred to as Storm Kathleen if it is officially named over the coming days

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Storm Expected to Hit Ireland with Heavy Rain and Strong WindsA storm is on course to hit Ireland this weekend, bringing with it heavy downpours, strong winds, and a risk of flooding in some areas. The menacing weather system looks likely to reach the west coast by Friday night, with one weather expert remarking: “It isn’t looking good.” Met Éireann is predicting thundery showers on Friday with heavy downpours and a risk of spot flooding by that evening. Saturday will be “very windy” as rain spreads northeast over the country.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Storm on horizon as unusual low pressure near Iberia could be bound for IrelandIreland could be set for stormy weather this coming weekend should an area of low pressure near Iberia move this way over the coming days

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland storm tracker as Met Eireann issues orange warning amid bleak forecastIreland is preparing for stormy weather conditions with Met Eireann forecasting heavy rain and strong winds. Weather warnings, including a 24-hour Status Orange alert, have been issued ahead of the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

New Zealand striker Max Mata making waves in SligoAucklander of Cook Island parentage on playing in Ireland and against Ireland in a friendly

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »