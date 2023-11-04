Ireland Braces for Cold Snap with Frosty and Icy Conditions

Ireland is braced for an incoming cold snap, with frosty and icy conditions on the way. Met Eireann has said there is a signal for “below average air temperatures for much of the country” next week. The first signs of the cooling trend will become evident from tonight, with the mercury set to nosedive as low as 1C with frost, mist and fog all forecast. Daytime temperatures over the weekend will struggle to reach double digits, with further chilly conditions after dark

. READ MORE: Group 'caught leaving pub without paying €298 bill' after enjoying pints and steak The meteorological agency’s latest forecast also warns that the unsettled conditions we have experienced lately will persist, with rain “most days”. Giving a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect this weekend, the national forecaster said: “Sunny spells and scattered showers Friday afternoon, heaviest across Ulster, and near west and southwest coasts. Breezy too in moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds, easing in the evening. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C. “Friday night will bring well scattered showers to begin. Rain will move into the southwest early on, pushing up across much of the southern half of the country later, along with freshening easterlies across southern counties. Lowest temperatures of 1C to 5C with a touch of frost further north where skies remain clearer. Mist and fog in parts also in mostly light easterly breeze

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Exact date cold snap to engulf Ireland as Met Eireann issues dire forecastMet Eireann has issued a dire forecast for this weekend and next week. The first signs of the cooling trend will become evident from tonight, with the mercury set to nosedive as low as 1C with frost, mist and fog all forecast.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Ukraine war: Russia steps up aerial barrage as Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacksRussia dismisses new US sanctions: ‘you will never defeat Moscow’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Katie Price risks social media ban as she shares topless snap on InstagramFormer glamour model Katie Price could have had her Instagram page taken down after sharing a rather raunchy NSFW snap – but it's not what you think

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Met Eireann maps out areas facing washout as Ireland hammered by 48-hrs of rainMet Eireann has warned there will be 'showers or possible rain most days' alongside chilly temperatures as a weather front sweeps Ireland this weekend. The rain will be 'heavy and prolonged' at times, leading to spot flooding in places.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Classy Roy Keane gesture recalled by ex-teammate after life-changing operationAndy Cole recalled a hospital visit from the former Republic of Ireland captain

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Ireland's streets are pro-Palestinian, but they are paved with American moneyIsrael-Palestine conflict has long seen both sides seeking to internationalise their local land war

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »