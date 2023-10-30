Ireland boss on plans for Katie McCabe ahead of Ballon d'Or ceremony

Katie McCabe will be given the red carpet treatment ahead of this evening’s Ballon d’Or awards, which take place in Paris.

The Ireland captain - one of the 30 nominees for the women’s award - will watch the ceremony 1,600km away in Shkoder, Albania, where the Girls in Green are preparing for tomorrow’s Nations League clash.

While McCabe will miss out on the glitzy Théâtre du Châtelet bash, interim manager Eileen Gleeson has confirmed that she will do all she can to make it a special night for the Arsenal ace. McCabe was instrumental in last Friday's 5-1 win over tomorrow's hosts, scoring a hat-trick and providing assists for both Kyra Carusa strikes.

Gleeson said: "It's disappointing that she can't get there in terms of the scheduling and international clash. McCabe has been in sensational form for club and country, with goals so far this season, with seven goals in nine games since the World Cup.

"She's in her prime right now as we can all see, you know, hugely influential for us, scoring, Ballon d'Or award, a top player for her club," said Gleeson. "Katie is a huge influence in the dressing room, she's you know the player and the level that other players aspire to. She demonstrates that on the pitch.

“She’s a great work ethic, she’s able to guide the younger players, she’s able to support, she’s able to challenge. “She has all the attributes of a really good leader and she’s demonstrating that with us and the players look up to her. She’s a really strong leader.”

