Ireland Among Top 15 Countries for Skilled Visas to Australia

Australia granted 48,700 temporary skilled work visas to foreign citizens in 2022-2023, an increase of 24,000 on the previous year while 79,000 permanent visas were approved. Ireland was in the top 15 countries whose citizens successfully applied last year for a skilled visa that allows recipients to work in certain occupations experiencing domestic skill shortages.

This type of visa is popular among those who have aged out of the working holiday permit, and are looking to pursue their career rather than a sun tan and/or have children, given it’s one of the few visas that allow family members to be added through subclass application. Applicants from Ireland made up just over 4 per cent of the total number of visas granted under this category. Australia can be tough financially for young Irish workers

