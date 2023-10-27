IRELAND 5-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 81)

A world-class performance from a world-class player as Katie McCabe stars in Ireland’s demolition of Albania.Albania scored on one of the rare occasions they ventured into the opposition penalty but it was largely one-way traffic.

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 20 minutes ago 7:30PM A couple of more substitutions have been made.For Albania, Troka comes on for Maksuti.Farrelly lays off a free kick on the edge of the area and the skipper places it perfectly into the top corner to continue a brilliant night’s work for her in particular.Over 7,000 tickets had been sold for tonight’s game, but the awkward kick-off time has seemingly put off a few people.

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 39 minutes ago 7:12PM Here’s a look at Ireland’s third goal… Perhaps wisely, Gleeson has opted to play the Kilnamanagh native in a more central role than usual and this decision has clearly paid dividends.It’s almost been too easy for the hosts at times, and the only way they don’t emerge with three points is if they get complacent in the second half, as they are clearly the better team.1 hour ago 6:34PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fan Carly Donnelly with a message for Denise O’Sullivan ahead of the game. headtopics.com

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 1 hour ago 6:10PM Caldwell tries a spectacular effort from distance that the goalkeeper has to tip onto the crossbar. Ireland continue to dominate possession and territory, with Atkinson looking lively and seeing plenty of the ball on the left.Katie McCabe opens the scoring as Ireland make the perfect start against Albania at Tallaght Stadium.📺 Watch live: https://t.co/JYf06csaIG pic.twitter.com/9lmirOKdIhCurraj’s ball is lofted through and Doci is completely unmarked.

