IRELAND 3-1 ALBANIA (CARUSA 57)

Jamie Finn replaces Abbie Larkin. Ireland 4-1 Albania: Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa combine again to put real breathing room between the two sides.

Ireland 3-1 Albania: Katie McCabe is involved once again, leading a fine counter-attack before playing the ball in for Kyra Carusa to add the third goal. O'Sullivan cleverly feigns to shoot on the free kick and instead slips through McCabe, who fires narrowly wide from a tight angle. Atkinson and Connolly went off, with McLoughlin and Farrelly replacing them.

Perhaps wisely, Gleeson has opted to play the Kilnamanagh native in a more central role than usual and this decision has clearly paid dividends.It’s almost been too easy for the hosts at times, and the only way they don’t emerge with three points is if they get complacent in the second half, as they are clearly the better team.42 minutes ago 6:34PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fan Carly Donnelly with a message for Denise O’Sullivan ahead of the game. headtopics.com

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 55 minutes ago 6:22PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal of the match with Abbie Larkin. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHOIt’s a spectacular effort from distance from McCabe, who is thriving in this more central role than usual that she is being asked to play.

Rexhepi makes the save again from Carusa on the rebound, though the Ireland forward was flagged offside, so it wouldn't have counted. Ireland continue to dominate possession and territory, with Atkinson looking lively and seeing plenty of the ball on the left. Katie McCabe opens the scoring as Ireland make the perfect start against Albania at Tallaght Stadium. Curraj's ball is lofted through and Doci is completely unmarked.

