IRELAND 2-1 ALBANIA (MCCABE 26)

8 minutes ago 6:34PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fan Carly Donnelly with a message for Denise O’Sullivan ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 20 minutes ago 6:22PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal of the match with Abbie Larkin. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHOIt’s a spectacular effort from distance from McCabe, who is thriving in this more central role than usual that she is being asked to play.IRL 1-1 ALB📱 Updates: https://t.

37 minutes ago 6:05PM Connolly clips a nice ball through for McCabe but the Arsenal star can’t quite get it under control as she runs through on goal. — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 47 minutes ago 5:55PM An impressive response from Albania.It’s not an easy finish but converts consummately from close range, leaving Brosnan with no chance.50 minutes ago 5:52PM Larkin’s low ball from wide is controlled by McCabe.52 minutes ago 5:50PM IRELAND 1-0 ALBANIA (MCCABE 4)Goalkeeper Rexhepi needed to be alert to claw both to safety. headtopics.com

“Gleeson has promised a performance in exchange for support, with a facile win and a handful of goals of anticipated. Poll Results: Ireland (62) Albania (14) Draw (5) 1 hour ago 5:26PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland fans ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO1. Rexhepi 20. Metalla 6. Maliqi 3. Curraj 16. Gjini 15. Berisha 10. Krasniqi 14. Franja 11. Doçi 17. Maksuti 18. Hilaj

1 hour ago 5:11PM Tom Maher / INPHO Louise Quinn inspects the pitch ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

