IRELAND 1-1 ALBANIA (DOCI 7)

3 minutes ago 6:05PM Connolly clips a nice ball through for McCabe but the Arsenal star can’t quite get it under control as she runs through on goal.

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 12 minutes ago 5:55PM An impressive response from Albania.It’s not an easy finish but converts consummately from close range, leaving Brosnan with no chance.The Arsenal star then dinks it over the onrushing goalkeeper to give Ireland the perfect start.18 minutes ago 5:49PM Early pressure from Ireland.Goalkeeper Rexhepi needed to be alert to claw both to safety.

Poll Results: Ireland (60) Albania (12) Draw (4)

1. Rexhepi 20. Metalla 6. Maliqi 3. Curraj 16. Gjini 15. Berisha 10. Krasniqi 14. Franja 11. Doçi 17. Maksuti 18. Hilaj

57 minutes ago 5:11PM Tom Maher / INPHO Louise Quinn inspects the pitch ahead of the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

