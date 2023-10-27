Iran knows it could lose a lot if war spreads

Two people on a motorcycle ride past large Palestinian flags hanging next to Hamas (right) and Hizbullah (centre) logos in Palestine Square in Tehran on October 17th. Photograph: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-backed militia arsenals in eastern Syria in the early hours of Friday morning was both a message to Tehran to stay out of the Gaza war and retaliation for 18 recent attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier this week Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran does not welcome the expansion of war in the region but warned if the “genocide in Gaza continues will not be spared from the fire”. He did not say who would light the fire.

Indicating that Tehran has further moderated its position, he said during Thursday’s debate at the United Nations General Assembly: “We recommend the US and the West to work for peace and security, not war, against civilians – children and women. Actually, instead of sending rockets, tanks and bombs to be used against Gaza, they should stop supporting genocide.” headtopics.com

Further attacks on US facilities or intervention in the Gaza war by Iran or its regional allies could prompt massive retaliation. Iran is struggling with economic meltdown and political unrest. Clerical rule has been challenged by widespread protests mounted after Iranian Kurdish womanwas detained for failing wear her headscarf as required by law and died in morality police custody in September 2022.

Iran has backed Palestinian resistance for decades. The first global figure invited to visit Tehran after the 1979 overthrow of the Shah was Fatah’s Yasser Arafat. During the Shah’s reign, Israeli and US intelligence agencies trained members of Savak, Iran’s notorious security agency. headtopics.com

