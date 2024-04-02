Investigation launched into serious assault in Co Dublin

Gardai have launched an investigation into a serious assault that took place in Co Dublin on Saturday night, which left a man in critical condition in hospital. The incident took place shortly after 10pm outside a residential premises in the Grange View Way area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22, where two men who are believed to be aged in their late 20s were assaulted. One of the males has been taken to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is described as critical at the time of publication.

The other male also continues to receive medical treatment for injuries, though they are currently not believed to be life-threatening. READ MORE - Teenage boy killed after being struck by car in Mayo as Gardai appeal for witnesses The scene at Grange View Way remains preserved this morning for a technical examination and no arrests have yet been made. Gardai have now issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident to make contact with authoritie

