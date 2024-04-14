Investigation launched after multiple people injured in Ennis incident

Gardaí in Ennis have launched an investigation after a number of people were injured following an incident on Sunday.

One of the injured males, aged in his 20s, is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital. The other injured male, a youth in his late teens, received treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.A female in her 50s was also injured during the course of this incident and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

They added: “Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Clarecastle area between 12:45pm and 1:15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Ennis Investigation Assault Injured Retail Premises Car Hospital Treatment

