Investigation into Suspected Criminal Damage by Fire in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating suspected criminal damage by fire on a residential property in Dublin which occurred on Sunday morning. Gardaí and Fire Services were called to the property in Parslickstown Court in the suburb of Mulhuddart, North Dublin at approximately 4:30am. The Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire all occupants were safely evacuated.
Read More: Young girl rescued from sea at Dun Laoghaire and rushed to hospital Gardaí at Blanchardstown report that, during the incident, a woman in her 50s was assaulted and taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident to contact them. A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told the Irish Mirror in a statement: "The house sustained extensive damage and has been secured for forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made at this time, and inquiries are ongoing. "Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the Parslickstown area at the time of the incident, to come forward. Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam recordings from the area, are urged to share this footage with Gardaí. "Anyone with information is requested to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda statio
Dublin Criminal Damage Fire Investigation Assault Residential Property
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
