Investigation into €20m cocaine seizure on bulk carrier in Co Limerick

Gardaí investigating the discovery of over €20 million worth of cocaine by Revenue officers aboard a bulk carrier in Co Limerick hope that the examination of mobile phones and other communications equipment on the ship may help establish the destination of the drugs.





