Investigation Finds High Levels of Silver in Period Pants

Some period pants sold by high street retailers contain high levels of silver that could have health and environmental implications for consumers, an investigation has found. Silver is used as an antimicrobial agent and is typically added to period pants to combat user concerns about smell and hygiene. However, scientists have increasingly warned about the potential health effects.

The US Food and Drug Administration found that nanosilver can kill lactobacillus, the healthy bacteria in the vagina that help fight off infection. This can put period pant users more at risk of harmful bacteria, potentially leading to an increased risk of bacterial infections and pregnancy complications. Natalie Hitchins, the head of home products and services at Which?, said: “Consumers should be cautious buying period pants which contain silver as experts have concerns about the health implication

