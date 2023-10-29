Introducing The Semenette – The Sex Toy That Can Get You Pregnant

Chances are we’ve all been to the odd Ann Summers party and more than a few of us have a sex toy or two tucked away in a beside drawer, but this is a developmental dong with a difference.

Introducing The Semenette, a sex toy in the shape of a penis, with a sterile tube inside it to hold semen. According to the product website, creator Stephanie Berman came up with the idea when she was trying for a baby with her wife, using a sperm donor. Previously, the women had been using products like a turkey baster in their attempts at conception., Stephanie said: “The only options other than going to a doctor’s office would be with a turkey baster or a needle-less syringe. We started using those types of things and quickly realized it was as awful as it sounds.

Berman came to her idea after having worked in women’s reproductive health for 11 years. Following a long research and development period, she settled on her design – an ejaculating dildo attached to a pump, which can be used solo or with a partner. The product is aimed at lesbian couples, the transgender community and men with sexual disfunctions, but can of course be used by anyone. headtopics.com

