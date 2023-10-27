Introducing the Best Hair & Beauty Creation Award at The IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards 2023

STOP THE PRESS! We have a new category for the 2023 IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards and it’s one that will be focused entirely on your creativity and your interpretation of Rio’s colourful, energetic, super-extra Carnival – which is also the inspiration behind this year’s Awards night on Sunday, November 19.

Show us what you can do in hair, make-up, nails, lashes, brows, or a combination of any and all! Create a look we’re sure to remember, post it to Instagram and/or TikTok and tag us in (). Let your imagination and creativity run riot, push your boundaries, experiment with colours, textures and shapes and bring it all together in one great image, video or reel.

Work and submit your look individually, or team with up to two others to complete the entry. All individuals involved in the creation of an entered look must be credited.Individuals currently nominated for the IMAGE Business of Beauty 2023 are permitted to enter. You don't have to be already shortlisted for the IMAGE Business of Beauty 2023 to enter.Your award entry must be created by you (and a maximum of two others) and evidence of this will be required if you are selected for the shortlist.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges including IMAGE editors, directors along with a known key industry figure in Ireland, soon to be revealed.

