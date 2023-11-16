HEAD TOPICS

Introducing Spotlight Oral Care’s new ‘gold standard’ toothbrush

Spotlight Oral Care co-founder Vanessa Creaven explains why its new Sonic Pro Tootbrush launching today is a long-term investment worth the price tag

Creating our Sonic Pro Toothbrush has been a labour of love, and as dentists, we feel it encompasses everything you need in a toothbrush and it’s what we consider the gold standard. Our concept was to create a market-leading toothbrush so we did a deep-dive into our customer and patient base to discover what features they wanted, while challenging ourselves to innovate our existing Sonic Toothbrush with new qualities.

