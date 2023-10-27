Interior designer Natashe Rooca Devine shares her top tips for taking charge of your own home design

ByThis year, the interior designer launched a new book full of ideas to make design and styling easy for anyone, even if you have no experience in this area.

For example, if it is a kitchen the main area is the kitchen triangle; the sink, the fridge and the oven. While if there is available room add in a dining area such as; an island bar with stools or a dining table and chairs, of which can maximise this space.Also, the seating area can be used for zones such as working or watching Television, working and dining. Include additional zones if feasible such as; storage, pantry utility room, pet area etc.

Meanwhile, for a bedroom, bathroom, playroom or office the same applies as where you want to start fresh or renew what you have, both room by room and overall, as a home.Once the zones and budget you can now have fun and choose your “Dream Theme” for each room, bearing in mind that it remains suitable for the individuals, uses of the space, along with keeping in with style in the rest of the home. headtopics.com

1. Not asking simple questions such as what type of project do I wish to have? E.g., styling versus design or renovation4. Underestimating the budget for what is required6. Trying to do everything and not hiring the right team who are required8. Adding in too much furniture, art etc. versus keeping to a practical design plan10.

My practical “how to” guide ensures that design and styling a fun, affordable experience for anyone, even if you have no experience in this area. Everything is at your fingertips, such as DIY starter kits, to-do lists, tips, dedicated space for notes, and an entire section devoted to Personal Guides.As an interior designer, author, mother and pet owner, design and communication is my passion, with family and home centred around my work. On each project, creating the dream home is my goal. headtopics.com

Read more:

image_magazine »

Interior designer’s Rathmines home with barn-style extension for €3.1mSolferino Lodge is home to Rachel Hall of Hall & Co, who has transformed her Dublin 6 home Read more ⮕

Kerry Group unveils €300m share buyback programme in a bid to halt share price dropThe taste and nutrition giant has seen its share price plunge by almost 20 per cent this year to its lowest point in over six years Read more ⮕

7 people share the craziest things they have seen at a weddingThere are a thousand and one things that could go wrong on a wedding day. And, on the big day, it can seem like the end-all, be-all. Read more ⮕

Turns Out People Who Like And Share ‘Profound’ Quotes Are Actually Less IntelligentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ireland's breakout star and comeback kid now share a stageTyler Toland was youngest ever senior international before an enforced exile, while Abbie Larkin seeks to forge a career after World Cup bow. Read more ⮕

Karen Koster and John McGuire Share First Snap of SonThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕