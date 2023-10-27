Interim examiner appointed to embattled firm HealthBeacon

An interim examiner has been appointed to HealthBeacon, a Dublin-based medtech firm, after the High Court heard that it had sustained significant losses in recent years and had “no more gas in the tank”.

Shane McCarthy of KPMG was appointed by Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy after counsel for the company told the High Court that the company had run out of cash.

HealthBeacon plans to file for examinership at High CourtIrish company is believed to have lined up a US investor to fund it through the examinership process

