Interim BP chief defends strategy amid flurry of Big Oil deals

“We’re focused really on transition” to net zero emissions, interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss said on Tuesday. BP’s growth engines will be clean energy “and not the oil and gas side.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Garda appeal as man missing from Dublin home believed to be in CorkNeil Murray, 45, was last seen on Treepark Road at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Leinster lose key player until Christmas in big injury blowThe Blues have won one and lost one at the start of the URC campaign as Leo Cullen awaits the return of his Ireland frontliners

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Matthew Perry’s Big Terrible deathThe impact of Perry's comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of many.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Slide in big tech stocks threatens stability of stock market indicesStock market growth is built almost entirely on success of ‘magnificent seven’ tech companies

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Boris Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020, inquiry hearsFormer chief adviser Dominic Cummings told a colleague the then British prime minister’s focus was ‘elsewhere’ as pandemic approached

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: “Rio 2016 Is My Big Aspiration” – Her.ie Speaks To Irish Runner Ciara EverardThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕