Intel Q3 results beat expectations as margins rise

While Intel remains under heavy competitive pressure from Nvidia in the data centre chip market, the easing PC slump and stabilisation of its server chip business helped raise gross margins faster than analysts had expected.

The decline in global PC shipments narrowed to 7% in the third quarter after double-digit percentage dips earlier this year, and the market is set to return to growth during the highly anticipated Christmas season, analysts at research firm Canalys said.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of about 44 cents, above analysts' estimate of 32 cents. The adjusted gross margin came to 45.8% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 42.7% according to LSEG data. headtopics.com

"We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect that we will successfully conclude at least one more this quarter," Gelsinger said. "The next two are very meaningful, not as large as the first one," Gelsinger added in an interview."But now we have engagements with essentially the who's who of foundry customers."

"These wins are coups against TSMC," said Glenn O'Donnell, research director at Forrester, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - the world's largest chipmaker.

