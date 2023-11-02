Insurers know the answer to Irish flood cover problem

In a by now familiarly depressing ritual, homeowners were directed to the means-tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme while businesses were promised financial support would be forthcoming – inevitably with figures steadily increased as Government tests the limits of local tolerance.
To which the easy answer is why not simply look at schemes already established across Europe and even in the United States. Many countries either have specific funds in place to meet the costs of flooding, such as Germany and France, or state-supported insurance cover, such as in the UK and the US.
It collects £180 million (€207 million) through a levy on all insurers in the market – most of whom also operate in Ireland and are therefore familiar with the concept. It also charges insurers a fixed premium based on the property UK council tax band, not the actual flood risk, when they take on a vulnerable property. There is also a £250 excess per policy. Over 350,000 properties are covered.
It is no use the State and the insurance sector throwing their collective hands in the air when disaster strikes. There are answers to hand if only we wish to look for them.Jason Corbett’s children told social workers he physically and verbally hurt Molly Martens, court toldNetflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in November
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕