'Instinct' sees Jedward escape serious injury in UK bus crash

Irish pop twins Jedward narrowly escaped injury thanks to an instinctive decision by one of the X Factor stars when a double-decker bus crashed into a train station in the UK.

However, they revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a last-minute decision to move to the lower deck of the vehicle had allowed the brothers to escape serious injury. They shared photos of the bus, which showed damage to the front of the vehicle and broken windows. “It’s the fact glass could have shattered into anyone on board’s eye with major consequences,” they continued.

It’s not the first time that Jedward have found themselves in peril in danger in the British capital. Edward recently revealed that he had nearly been mugged by two masked men on bikes while out walking in London. headtopics.com

He was “shaken” by the experience and recounted: “I felt my wrist and arm being grabbed from behind. It all happened so fast and didn’t have John next to me.The singer said he had managed to get to safety at a petrol station but remained concerned that he could be attacked again.

