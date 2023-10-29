Instagrammer shares life change that helped her lose five stone

“I have now found a very comfortable place where I am healthy, full of energy and most of all happy and content”.

Charlotte Mears has shared her experience of losing five stone on her Instagram account by sharing food diaries and tips on how she motivated herself. The 27-year-old has documented her weight loss and says that after an unhappy cycle of restricting herself and trying “weird diets’, she’s now happy and healthy.Jun 14, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

In an Instagram post shared in September, Charlotte explained how important it is to fuel your body with healthy and nutritious food and that constantly restricting yourself and exercising excessively can prove detrimental. headtopics.com

She also shared some advice that has served her well and we have to agree that it makes a lot of sense.“The best tip I could give you is focus on having one ‘on plan’ meal at a time, if you slip up, get back on plan with the next meal and don’t deprive yourself to make up for it. Remember that bad food you crave isn’t going anywhere, it will still be there later.

“Take some time to think about whether you really want it before giving in, because as the time passes you will then be able to refocus on your priorities which for me, was getting healthy and gaining self-control”. headtopics.com

Good morning! ? I am in a very good mood this morning as we are off out to buy birthday presents today! ?I am another year older on Wednesday ? but on another note I have never felt better! I have finally learnt how to treat myself well.

Some of the changes she made included sticking to “plenty of fruit and veg, lots of water, gentle regular exercise and a positive mindset” and in just over a year, she says she lost five stone.

