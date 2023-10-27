Instagram have made it really, really easy to get your account verified

Instagram have made it easier than ever to get your account verified – and here’s what you need to do.

Now the photo-sharing platform has now given users the ability to request verification instead of waiting until Instagram decides when they can have it. All you have to do is go to your settings and scroll down to the last option under ‘Account’, called ‘Request Verification’.You will also have to supply a photo of either your legal ID (a passport, driver’s license, etc.) or a business ID and then wait to hear from Instagram.Their announcement points out that just because a request for verification has been submitted, it may not be confirmed – but either way, you will get a notification about the request.

"The blue verified badge is an important way for you to know that the account you are interacting with is the authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, global brand or entity. " we are enabling a new way for accounts that reach large audiences and meet our criteria to request verification through a form within the Instagram app."

Anyone hoping to have their account verified must make sure that they comply with Instagram's Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. Requests will be reviewed to "confirm the authenticity, uniqueness, completeness and notability of each account".

